Johnson (undisclosed) and the Saints have come to terms on an injury settlement, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Johnson went unclaimed off waivers earlier in the week and subsequently reverted to the team's injured reserve. He had been competing for a depth interior defensive lineman role prior to sustaining an undisclosed injury. He will now be free to look for a new landing spot once he recovers from the injury.
