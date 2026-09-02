The Browns signed McLaughlin to the practice squad Tuesday.

McLaughlin was waived by the Broncos on Sunday after losing to Tyler Badie for the RB4 role behind J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman. McLaughlin will get a new opportunity in Cleveland, where he would be a top candidate for elevation to the active roster if one of Quidshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson or Raheim Sanders miss time. McLaughlin appeared in eight regular-season games for the Broncos last year, logging 37 carries for 187 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches (on six targets) for 27 yards.