The Broncos don't plan to offer McLaughlin a contract tender, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

As a result, the pending restricted free agent will be eligible to hit the open market, though Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post indicates that the Broncos are thought to be open to bringing the RB back. In eight regular-season contests with Denver in 2025, the 25-year-old carried 37 times (down from his career high 113 mark in 2024) for 187 yards and a TD, while adding four catches for 27 yards.