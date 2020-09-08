site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaleel Scott: Can't stick with Ravens
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
The Ravens cut
Scott on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Scott spent the offseason in Baltimore, but his performance in training camp wasn't enough to earn a depth role in the team's receiver corps. The 2018 fourth-round pick was a healthy scratch for 13 of 16 games in 2019.
