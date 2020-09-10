site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaleel Scott: Gets practice squad chance
RotoWire Staff
The Jets signed Scott to the practice squad Thursday.
Scott spent the offseason in Baltimore, but he was jettisoned amid roster cuts. The 2018 fourth-round pick will now get a chance to develop with an organization lacking for quality receiver depth.
