Jaleel Scott: Heading to Baltimore

The Ravens selected Scott in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 132nd overall.

Scott brings unique size to the Ravens' receiving corps, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds. He dominated Sun Belt competition during his time at New Mexico State, capped off by 76 catches for 1,079 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. Scott is proficient at going up and high-pointing the ball and will be a red-zone mismatch for opposing defenses once he develops. He and fellow rookie Mark Andrews will combine as two tall pass catchers that can stress opposing defenses.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories