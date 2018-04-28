Jaleel Scott: Heading to Baltimore
The Ravens selected Scott in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 132nd overall.
Scott brings unique size to the Ravens' receiving corps, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds. He dominated Sun Belt competition during his time at New Mexico State, capped off by 76 catches for 1,079 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. Scott is proficient at going up and high-pointing the ball and will be a red-zone mismatch for opposing defenses once he develops. He and fellow rookie Mark Andrews will combine as two tall pass catchers that can stress opposing defenses.
