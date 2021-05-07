site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaleel Scott: Time up in New York
RotoWire Staff
May 7, 2021
The Jets released
Scott on Friday.
Scott logged one appearance with the Jets last season, hauling in his only target for a 16-yard gain. The 2018 fourth-round pick (by Baltimore) will now search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
