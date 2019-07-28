Jalen Allison: Reaches injury settlement

Allison (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Buccaneers on Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Allison was waived/injured by the Buccaneers earlier this week and ended reverting to the team's injured reserve. Now, the two will officially part ways following the injury settlement. With the injury being undisclosed, it's unclear how long it will be before Allison is healthy enough to play again.