Jalen Brooks: Cut by Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys waived Brooks on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Brooks appeared in 14 regular-season games with Dallas last season and turned 30 targets into a 12-177-1 receiving line. He had a 5-72-1 line across three preseason contests this summer. If Brooks clears waivers, he could be a candidate to rejoin the team via the practice squad.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jalen Brooks: Hauls in TD in preseason win•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Brooks: Past hip issue•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Brooks: Working through hip injury•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Brooks: Minimal role again in 2024•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Brooks: One catch against Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Brooks: Will play against Philadelphia•