default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Cowboys waived Brooks on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Brooks appeared in 14 regular-season games with Dallas last season and turned 30 targets into a 12-177-1 receiving line. He had a 5-72-1 line across three preseason contests this summer. If Brooks clears waivers, he could be a candidate to rejoin the team via the practice squad.

More News