The Cardinals signed Brooks (knee) to their practice squad Thursday.

Brooks spent the early part of the season with Dallas and got into the Cowboys' Week 5 win against the Jets as a practice-squad elevation, logging four offensive snaps and 17 special-teams snaps without getting any targets. However, Brooks landed on the practice-squad injured list due to a knee injury Oct. 22 before being cut with an injury settlement two days later. It appears he's past the knee issue given his new deal with Arizona, and Brooks will now try to work his way up to game action, though the Cardinals' wideout corps is currently fully healthy.