The Texans placed Camp (oblique) on their practice squad injured list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Camp was elevated to Houston's active roster from the practice squad ahead of Week 14, but he suffered an oblique injury during the loss to Dallas that's landed him on the practice squad injured list. Given the Texans have been eliminated from the playoffs and have only four regular-season games left, Camp's 2022 campaign is officially over. The 2021 sixth-round pick caught his only target for seven yards across 20 offensive snaps in two appearances.