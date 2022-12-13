Camp (oblique) reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Camp was moved up to the active roster for the second game in a row as wideouts Brandin Cooks (personal) and Nico Collins (foot) both remained out Week 14. However, the practice-squad receiver only appeared on six offensive snaps before he was forced out with an oblique injury, thus falling well behind the playing time for Phillip Dorsett (54), Chris Moore (53) and Amari Rodgers (36). Camp will now be eligible for one more elevation from the practice, though, with his health status now up in the air, it's unclear if he'll be activated versus Kansas City on Sunday, Dec. 18.