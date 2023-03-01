Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing Wednesday after the Athens-Clarke County (Ga.) Police Department secured misdemeanor arrest warrants in connection with his involvement in a Jan. 15 motor vehicle crash, Seth Emerson of The Athletic reports.

Carter is in attendance at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and had been scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday. The arrest warrant alleges that Carter was racing his vehicle against another vehicle driven by a Georgia recruiting staffer, who crashed her 2021 Ford Expedition and died in the wreck along with one of her passengers, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock. incident involving a former teammate. Carter has been viewed as one of the top defensive prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, with several outlets mentioning him as a candidate to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick.