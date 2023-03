Carter pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, stemming from a Jan. 15 incident, Mark Schlabach of ESPN reports.

Per Schlabach, the former University of Georgia defensive lineman was sentenced to 12 months of probation and fined $1,000. Additionally, Carter will perform 80 hours of community service and attend a state-approved defensive driving course. The 21-year-old is a candidate to be selected in the first round of next month's NFL Draft.