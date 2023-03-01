The Athens-Clarke County Police Department secured misdemeanor arrest warrants for Carter for Reckless Driving and Racing on Wednesday, stemming from a Jan. 15 motor vehicle collision, Seth Emerson of The Athletic reports.

Carter is present and scheduled to speak at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. His arrest warrant stems from alleged involvement in a fatal January traffic incident involving a former teammate. The Georgia defensive tackle has been considered a top defensive prospect ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, even having been mentioned as a potential option at No. 1 overall.