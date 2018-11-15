Jalen Collins: Added to Colts' practice squad
Collins was signed to the Colts' practice squad Thursday.
The LSU product has played 24 games in the NFL, registering 48 tackles (45 solo) and two interceptions. Collins has already served a 10-game suspension he received in April, so he can be added to the 53-man roster at any point.
