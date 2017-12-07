Collins was handed a four-game suspension from the NFL for an undisclosed violation, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shortly after Collins completed his 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, the Falcons parted ways with the 24-year-old cornerback, who had previously been suspended four games in 2016 for the same reason. It's unclear if this latest transgression is related to PEDs, but it at least helps explain why no teams have seriously pursued signing Collins since he was released by Atlanta. If Collins can avoid further NFL discipline during the offseason, he could end up resurfacing somewhere in the league in 2018.