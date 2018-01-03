Collins was officially reinstated by the NFL on Monday after completing a four-game suspension.

Collins opened the season on the Falcons' reserve/suspended list while he served a 10-game ban for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, only to be waived by Atlanta shortly after the suspension lapsed in November. The 24-year-old was unable to find work before receiving another four-game suspension from the league in December for an undisclosed reason. While Collins is now eligible to sign anywhere and play next season, it's unclear if teams believe he's worth the trouble.