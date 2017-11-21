The Falcons waived Collins (suspension) on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Collins completed his 10-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy following Monday's win over the Seahawks, but it appears the Falcons weren't eager to welcome the third-year cornerback back into the fold. The 24-year-old, a second-round pick out of LSU in 2015, flashed coverage skills in the Falcons' run to the Super Bowl last season, but off-field transgressions have hindered his development. Based on his pedigree and talent alone, it's expected that Collins will generate plenty of interest from other teams upon hitting the waiver wire.