Dallas signed Cropper to its practice squad Wednesday.

Cropper has been on the Cowboys' practice squad for most of the season. He was signed to the active roster ahead of this past Sunday's loss to Carolina but was subsequently waived Tuesday after logging one snap on offense and eight on special teams. Now that Cropper is back on Dallas' practice squad, he'll again look to be elevated for gamedays, though that's less likely to happen with fellow wideouts CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot) seemingly close to returning to action.