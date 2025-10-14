The Cowboys waived Cropper on Tuesday.

The move corresponds with the impending returns of fellow wideouts CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot), and the Cowboys are hoping that Cropper can clear waivers and return to the team on the practice squad, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Cropper played in the Cowboys' last three games and saw additional work as a returner during Sunday's 30-27 road loss to the Panthers. He finished that contest with 38 yards on two kickoff returns and 19 yards on two punt returns.