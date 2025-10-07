Cropper reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Cropper was elevated to the Cowboys' active roster for a second straight game due to the absences of CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and Kavotae Turpin (foot). Cropper saw six snaps on offense, which came after Jalen Brooks suffered a knee injury on punt coverage in the fourth quarter. Cropper did not see a target from Dak Prescott, but the former also played 10 snaps on special teams, returning one punt for eight yards while calling a fair catch three times. Cropper is eligible to be elevated from the practice squad once more; after that, the Cowboys would have to sign the 24-year-old wideout to the active roster in order for him to suit up for the rest of the regular season. Cropper could be on Dallas' active roster for Week 6 against Carolina if Lamb and/or Turpin are unable to play.