The Falcons signed Dalton to their practice squad Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Dalton spent time with the Falcons throughout training camp and the preseason in 2022, but he suffered an apparent leg injury during the team's second exhibition versus the Jets which eventually led to an injury settlement in late-August. However, Dalton's return to Atlanta's practice squad indicates he's moved on from the leg injury, and he'll now serve as an emergency depth option for the team's defensive line.