Jalen Elliott: Waived by Detroit
RotoWire Staff
May 16, 2022
Elliot was waived by the Lions on Thursday.
Elliot re-signed with the Lions in March and appeared in eight games for the franchise last season, making 12 tackles. He'll now work to earn another shot in Detroit or elsewhere for the 2022 campaign.
