The Chargers didn't extend Guyton (knee) a qualifying offer or contract tender as a restricted free agent Wednesday, so he's officially an unrestricted free agent, per the NFL's transaction log.

Guyton is currently rehabbing from an ACL tear he suffered during Week 3 of 2022 campaign, and it's unclear when he'll be 100 percent healthy. The undrafted wideout out of North Texas caught 59 of 103 targets for 959 yards and six touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons in Los Angeles, but he'll likely have to prove he's back to full strength before securing a new deal.