Hurd worked out with the Patriots on Monday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Hurd has yet to play an NFL game despite being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the 49ers. The Baylor product missed his rookie season due to a back injury, then suffered a torn ACL ahead of the 2020 campaign, which was followed by a setback in 2021 that led to being waived with an injury settlement. Now fully healthy, he's working to earn his way back into the NFL.