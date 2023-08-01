The Patriots placed Hurd on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hurd has decided to hang up the cleats after spending a week with the Patriots, but since he's still under contract, he'll officially be placed on the reserve/retired list. The Baylor product missed his rookie season due to a back injury, then suffered a torn ACL ahead of the 2020 campaign, which was followed by a setback in 2021 that led to being waived with an injury settlement. Despite being a 2019 third-round pick, Hurd never appeared in a regular-season game during his NFL tenure.