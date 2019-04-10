Jalen Hurd: Meeting with Bucs

Hurd (knee) is scheduled for a pre-draft meeting with the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Hurd barely participated in the combine and still wasn't 100 percent healthy when he clocked a 4.66-second 40 time at Baylor's Pro Day last month. While it isn't perfectly clear where he currently stands in his recovery from his December knee scope, Hurd has allegedly run as fast as 4.44 in the past. He's now entering the NFL a bit raw as a prospect since he's only played one season as a receiver, but Hurd -- at 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds -- nonetheless has considerable upside in all dynasty formats. The 22-year-old has drawn comparisons to Cordarrelle Patterson and Terrelle Pryor in advance of the upcoming draft.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...