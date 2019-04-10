Jalen Hurd: Meeting with Tampa

Hurd (knee) has scheduled a pre-draft meeting with the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Hurd barely participated in the NFL Combine and still wasn't 100 percent healthy when he clocked a 4.66-second 40-yard dash time at Baylor's pro day last month. While it isn't exactly clear where he currently stands in his recovery from a December knee scope, Hurd has reportedly been timed as fast as 4.44 seconds in the past. He's entering the NFL a bit raw as a prospect since he only played one season of college at receiver, but Hurd (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) nonetheless has considerable upside in all dynasty formats. The 22-year-old has drawn comparisons to Cordarrelle Patterson and Terrelle Pryor in advance of the draft.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...