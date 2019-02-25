Jalen Hurd: Won't do drills at combine

Hurd (knee) won't do any drills besides the bench press at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, but he does plan to work out at Baylor's pro day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Still recovering from a December knee scope, Hurd seemingly expects to be healthy at some point in March or April. The former Tennessee running back and five-star recruit successfully transitioned to wide receiver in his one season at Baylor, catching 69 passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns while adding 48 carries for 209 yards and three additional scores. Hurd famously walked away from Tennessee during the 2016 season, deciding to transfer and switch positions. He's probably looking at a Day 3 selection.