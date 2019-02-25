Jalen Hurd: Won't do drills at combine
Hurd (knee) won't do any drills besides the bench press at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, but he does plan to work out at Baylor's pro day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Still recovering from a December knee scope, Hurd seemingly expects to be healthy at some point in March or April. The former Tennessee running back and five-star recruit successfully transitioned to wide receiver in his one season at Baylor, catching 69 passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns while adding 48 carries for 209 yards and three additional scores. Hurd famously walked away from Tennessee during the 2016 season, deciding to transfer and switch positions. He's probably looking at a Day 3 selection.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?