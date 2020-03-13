Jalen Hurts: Inching toward Round 2
Hurts made a strong impression at the scouting combine in February, bumping him from a fourth-round projection to a likely second-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
A quarterback with Day 2 buzz will always have some shot to come off the board Day 1, as it only requires a single team developing an infatuation. Hurts reportedly looked good during his throwing workout at the combine, where his 4.59 40-yard dash was second best among quarterbacks. The 21-year-old actually suggested that time was disappointing, with a minor hamstring tweak perhaps costing him about one-tenth of a second. Hurts didn't re-run the 40-yard dash at Oklahoma's pro day on Wednesday, but he did build on his progress from the combine by completing 63 of 72 passes, per SI.com's John Hoover.
