Play

Jalen Hurts: Inching toward Round 2

Hurts made a strong impression at the scouting combine in February, bumping him from a fourth-round projection to a likely second-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

A quarterback with Day 2 buzz will always have some shot to come off the board Day 1, as it only requires a single team developing an infatuation. Hurts reportedly looked good during his throwing workout at the combine, where his 4.59 40-yard dash was second best among quarterbacks. The 21-year-old actually suggested that time was disappointing, with a minor hamstring tweak perhaps costing him about one-tenth of a second. Hurts didn't re-run the 40-yard dash at Oklahoma's pro day on Wednesday, but he did build on his progress from the combine by completing 63 of 72 passes, per SI.com's John Hoover.

Our Latest Stories