The Cowboys have agreed to a contract with Moreno-Cropper, the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken reports.

Moreno-Cropper surprisingly went undrafted after a uniquely distinguished career at Fresno State, where he chose to play over much bigger programs like Oregon and Utah. Moreno-Cropper (5-foot-11, 172 pounds) is skinny but ran a verified 4.40 speed at the combine, and his production at Fresno State -- where he was the clear WR1 for quarterback Jake Haener, taken in the fourth round -- is not easily dismissed. Moreno-Cropper is a long shot like any undrafted rookie, but there's reason to believe he's more talented than current Dallas wideouts like Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin.