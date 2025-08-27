Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Hanging around Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno-Cropper was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad Wednesday.
Moreno-Cropper went unclaimed on waivers, ultimately returning to the Cowboys' practice unit. The wideout was elevated to the active roster with Dallas once in 2024, and he will look to beat that number in 2025.
More News
-
Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Jettisoned by Cowboys•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Inks reserve/future deal with DAL•
-
Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Gets Week 10 elevation•
-
Jalen Cropper: Back with Dallas on practice squad•
-
Jalen Cropper: Let go by Dallas•