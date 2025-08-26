Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Jettisoned by Cowboys
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dallas waived Moreno-Cropper on Tuesday.
Moreno-Cropper suited up for one regular-season game with the Cowboys as a rookie last season, but he spent most of the year on the team's practice squad. He could reunite with Dallas in a similar capacity for the 2025 campaign.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Inks reserve/future deal with DAL•
-
Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Gets Week 10 elevation•
-
Jalen Cropper: Back with Dallas on practice squad•
-
Jalen Cropper: Let go by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Cropper: Consistent showing in camp•