Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Moved back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno-Cropper reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Moreno-Cropper was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Green Bay and logged one offensive snap, along with four snaps on special teams, without recording any output in that contest. CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and Jonathan Mingo (knee) were both inactive for that game, and Moreno-Cropper could get another look in Week 5 versus the Jets if both injured wideouts remain sidelined.
