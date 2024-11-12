Moreno-Cropper reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Moreno-Cropper played 12 of 60 offensive snaps Sunday, which was four more than KaVontae Turpin, though the former did not register a stat. The Cowboys can elevate Moreno-Cropper to the active roster two more times this season, though the chances of that happening would significantly decrease if Brandin Cooks (knee) were to be activated from injured reserve.
