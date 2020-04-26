Jalen Morton: Joining Green Bay
Morton is expected to sign with the Packers as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Prairie View A&M product is a dual-threat quarterback, and he completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,841 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 450 yards and six touchdowns. The Packers are set at quarterback with Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle and rookie first-round pick Jordan Love, so Morton will likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.
