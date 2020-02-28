Jalen Reagor: Falls flat at combine

Reagor fell short of expectations during his workout Thursday, turning in a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and a 7.31-second 3-Cone drill.

There was speculation coming into Thursday that Regor could challenge Alabama's Henry Ruggs as the fastest receiver at the combine. Instead, Reagor was a full 0.2 seconds behind Ruggs in the 40 and finished near the bottom of his position in the 3-cone. It's worth noting that Reagor reported to Indianapolis 11 pounds heavier than his listed weight at TCU, and while it didn't look like bad weight necessarily, the added bulk may have negatively affected his workout numbers. Despite the disappointing combine, Reagor still has impressive tape to his credit, which should prevent him from slipping too far in the draft. Reagor is likely out of Round 1 consideration but is still a legitimate candidate to go on Day 2.