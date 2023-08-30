Minnesota will waive Reagor on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reagor made it through the first day of roster cuts, but he'll now be sent to waivers despite having logged a relatively impressive finish to the preseason. The transaction's largest impact is that it leaves Brandon Powell as the Vikings' clear top punt returner, with Jalen Nailor (leg) also set to be an option when healthy. Reagor seems like a strong candidate to land on Minnesota's practice squad, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.