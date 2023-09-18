Reagor reverted to New England's practice squad Monday.
Reagor did not suit up despite joining the active roster for Week 2, so he's still looking for his first game action in 2023. Barring multiple injuries to the Patriots' wide receiver room, his chances of drawing consistent playing time this season are slim.
