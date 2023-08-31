Reagor is slated to join the Patriots' practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reagor, who cleared waivers after being let go by the Vikings, will give the Patriots some added depth at wideout, with the team having placed Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) on IR on Thursday. Per Schefter, Reagor is a candidate to be elevated to New England's active roster ahead of a Week 1 tilt against the Eagles, the team that took him 21st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.