Jalen Reagor: Reaches injury settlement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reagor (undisclosed) was released after reaching an injury settlement with the Chargers on Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Reagor suffered an undisclosed injury at practice in late August, and he was ultimately placed on the Chargers' practice squad injured list. The wide receiver will now be eligible to pass a physical and sign elsewhere in an attempt to play in 2025.
More News
-
Jalen Reagor: Lands on practice squad injured list•
-
Jalen Reagor: Signs onto Bolts' practice squad•
-
Jalen Reagor: Released by Chargers•
-
Chargers' Jalen Reagor: Three catches in preseason finale•
-
Chargers' Jalen Reagor: Returns to team drills Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Jalen Reagor: Remains sidelined•