Reagor (undisclosed) was released after reaching an injury settlement with the Chargers on Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Reagor suffered an undisclosed injury at practice in late August, and he was ultimately placed on the Chargers' practice squad injured list. The wide receiver will now be eligible to pass a physical and sign elsewhere in an attempt to play in 2025.

