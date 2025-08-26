Jalen Reagor: Released by Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers released Reagor on Tuesday.
Unable to earn a depth role or return work, Reagor becomes an unrestricted free agent. He's 26 years old and seemingly maxed out as an end-of-roster type, with no hint of living up to the first-round pick that Philadelphia spent on him back in 2020.
