The Chargers signed Reagor to their practice squad Wednesday.

Reagor was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday after being unable to earn a depth role at wide receiver during training camp, but now he's back as a member of the practice squad. In eight games with the Chargers in 2024, he caught seven of 12 targets for 100 yards.

