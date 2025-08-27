Jalen Reagor: Signs onto Bolts' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers signed Reagor to their practice squad Wednesday.
Reagor was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday after being unable to earn a depth role at wide receiver during training camp, but now he's back as a member of the practice squad. In eight games with the Chargers in 2024, he caught seven of 12 targets for 100 yards.
