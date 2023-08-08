Redmon (undisclosed) has been waived by the Panthers with a failed physical designation, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Assuming Redmon clears waivers, he will be right back to where he started when training camp commenced, the physically-unable-to-perform list. However, this time it would be the reserve/PUP list, so he would not be allowed to practice with the team. The sooner the undrafted free agent can get his health back up to par the better, as he is considered a long shot in terms of making Carolina's final 53-man roster.