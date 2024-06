Redmond (undisclosed) has agreed to terms on a contract with the Vikings per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Redmond was waived with an injury settlement by the Panthers prior to the kick off of the 2023 season. With him signing to the Vikings' roster, it appears his health is back up to par going forward. The defensive tackle will now look to earn a spot in Minnesota's defensive trenches for the upcoming season.