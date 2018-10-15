Jalen Simmons: Cut from practice squad
The Cardinals cut Simmons from their practice squad Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Simmons was replaced by Brandon Wilds. This is his third season of professional football but Simmons has yet to suit up for a game.
