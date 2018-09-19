Jalen Simmons: Signs with Cardinals' practice squad
The Cardinals signed Simmons to their practice squad Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Simmons spent the preseason with the Giants, but was unable to crack New York's 53-man roster. The 26-year-old tailback will attempt to make more of a splash on Arizona's practice squad, and work to earn a special teams or depth role.
