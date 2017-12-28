The Chargers signed Simmons to their practice squad Wednesday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The addition of Simmons bolsters the Chargers' backfield depth heading into the team's Week 17 matchup against Oakland. In the event Melvin Gordon (ankle) is ruled out Sunday and Austin Ekeler (finger) remains limited to special-teams work, Simmons or fellow practice squad running back Russell Hansbrough could be promoted to the 53-man roster to serve as the top backup to Branden Oliver.