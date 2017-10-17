Jalen Simmons: Signs with Panthers' practice squad
Simmons was signed to the Panthers' practice squad Tuesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Simmons played with the Panthers during the preseason but was ultimately cut prior to the start of the regular season. His only legitimate chance for promotion to the active roster would be if injuries plagued the team's running back unit.
